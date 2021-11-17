MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in MasTec by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MasTec by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MasTec by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 42,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. MasTec has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average is $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

