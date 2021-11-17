MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 118.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MasTec by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

Shares of MTZ opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.26. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

