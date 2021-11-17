Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,387,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after acquiring an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $365.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.38 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.43.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

