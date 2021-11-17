Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 437,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,891,343 shares.The stock last traded at $353.43 and had previously closed at $369.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.43.

The company has a market cap of $346.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $9,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

