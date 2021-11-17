Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 157.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,084 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,921 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.20% of Matador Resources worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Matador Resources by 99.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 26,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 135.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after buying an additional 868,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Matador Resources by 24.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after buying an additional 894,934 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

