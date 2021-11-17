Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.90

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 13252423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Matterport from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Matterport alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $2,005,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $211,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.