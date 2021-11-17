Matthew Zinn Sells 2,753 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $62,272.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Matthew Zinn sold 1,363 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $30,599.35.

On Monday, October 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Matthew Zinn sold 591 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $14,219.46.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 771,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,495. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.08. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 3.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,607,000 after purchasing an additional 126,790 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in 8X8 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,979 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in 8X8 by 17.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 5.9% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGHT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

