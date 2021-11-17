Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Trading Up 6.9%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) was up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $32.80. Approximately 10,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,245,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAXR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

