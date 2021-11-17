Maxcoin (MAX) Trading Up 12% This Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 29.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $626,203.55 and $187.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,125.07 or 0.98635395 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00049010 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.23 or 0.00314014 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.99 or 0.00533824 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00181894 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013724 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009834 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001541 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001243 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

