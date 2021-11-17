Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Trading Up 33.6%

Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTC:MFGCF) was up 33.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.53.

Mayfair Gold Company Profile (OTC:MFGCF)

Mayfair Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develop mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the exploration of the Fenn- Gib gold property located in the Guibord and Munro Townships in northeast Ontario. Mayfair Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Matheson, Canada.

