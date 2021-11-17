Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Down 49.6% in October

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 484,300 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the October 14th total of 960,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 807.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

