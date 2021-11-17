McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.77

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$0.81. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 11,502 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$22.58 million and a P/E ratio of -42.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.40.

About McCoy Global (TSE:MCB)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

