Mchain Hits Market Cap of $53,056.28 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $53,056.28 and approximately $82.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mchain has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005196 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008031 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 236.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 75,117,500 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.