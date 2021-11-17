MediShares Hits Market Cap of $6.26 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One MediShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. MediShares has a total market cap of $6.26 million and $143,608.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00223722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

About MediShares

MDS is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

