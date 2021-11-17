MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of MDWD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,574. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $83.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.49. MediWound has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

Get MediWound alerts:

MDWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Aegis reduced their target price on MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MediWound by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MediWound during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.