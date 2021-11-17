Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Stock Price Up 5%

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.67. Approximately 984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 260,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

MCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.29.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

