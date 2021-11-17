Memetic / PepeCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,546.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.49 million and $1,546.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.99 or 0.00313367 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013111 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009087 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006511 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00014570 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

