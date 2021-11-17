Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Boosted by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $213.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $11,856,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

