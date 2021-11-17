MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Shares Down 0.3%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €211.20 ($248.47) and last traded at €215.60 ($253.65). 271,101 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €216.20 ($254.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €198.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €178.06.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

