Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.Meritor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.250-$3.750 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.60.
Shares of Meritor stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. Meritor has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.56.
About Meritor
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
