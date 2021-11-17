Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.Meritor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.250-$3.750 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. Meritor has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

