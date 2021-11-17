Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.Meritor also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.75 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.60.
Shares of Meritor stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. Meritor has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.08.
About Meritor
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
