Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.Meritor also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. Meritor has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

