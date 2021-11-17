Method Finance Price Hits $0.0090 on Exchanges (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $373,148.26 and $2,465.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

