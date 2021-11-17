Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,626,400 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the October 14th total of 27,439,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 246.8 days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

MYBUF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. 2,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,842. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. Meyer Burger Technology has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.64.

Meyer Burger Technology AG is a globally active technology company. It specializes in innovative systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. The firm engages in the development of photovoltaics along the entire value chain and has set essential industry standards, such as the diamond wire saw technology, the industrial PERC solution and precision measurement technology for solar modules.

