MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of MGEE opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84.
In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.
