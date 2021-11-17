MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of MGEE opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

