MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.89 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $9.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.07 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $12.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.12.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 2.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,439 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

