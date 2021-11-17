Michael A. Pisetsky Sells 2,030 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $43,584.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 430,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,988. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $754.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIBN. Truist decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

