Michael J. Dunlap Sells 1,200 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.09. 27,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 24.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

