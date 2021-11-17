Michael Lafair Sells 36,084 Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Stock

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CFO Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,811,777.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Lafair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $3,421,606.72.

CS Disco stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 321,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,051. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.96. CS Disco Inc has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that CS Disco Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

LAW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $11,970,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $6,232,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $959,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $2,580,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

