Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,427 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $339.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.12. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $208.16 and a 1 year high of $340.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.27.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

