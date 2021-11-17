Mikkel Svane Sells 43,875 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $4,547,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mikkel Svane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $5,480,426.25.

ZEN stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.13. 2,601,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 1.05. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average of $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth $41,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

