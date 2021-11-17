MILC Platform (MLT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.38 Million

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One MILC Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MILC Platform has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. MILC Platform has a total market cap of $33.32 million and $1.38 million worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00068150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00092424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,972.49 or 1.00794211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,140.57 or 0.06958948 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MILC Platform

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

