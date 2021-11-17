Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Down 59.1% in October

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the October 14th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE HIE traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. 10,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,637. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
