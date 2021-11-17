MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.67

Shares of MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and traded as high as $55.45. MinebeaMitsumi shares last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 92 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.94.

About MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

