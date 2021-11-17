MiNK Therapeutics Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on November 24th (NASDAQ:INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:INKT) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 24th. MiNK Therapeutics had issued 3,333,334 shares in its public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,008 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

INKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

INKT stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $22.16.

