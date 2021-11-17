Mint Club Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 26.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded up 152.4% against the dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $59.79 million and $24.08 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mint Club Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,563,648,805 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

