MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.23 million and $361.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,048.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,248.65 or 0.07075405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.76 or 0.00377638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $589.47 or 0.00981660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00084830 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.16 or 0.00399937 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.91 or 0.00271293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005216 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

