MIR COIN Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $50,095.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00068150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00092424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,972.49 or 1.00794211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,140.57 or 0.06958948 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

