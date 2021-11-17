Mirror Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $220.75 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.84 or 0.00004685 BTC on exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $220.75 million and approximately $29.52 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00070949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00071098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,570.35 or 0.99947064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.76 or 0.07068630 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

