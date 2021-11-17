Mirrored Alibaba Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,541.00 (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $16.55 million and $7,541.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be bought for approximately $174.43 or 0.00288699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00069412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00070516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00093077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,377.20 or 0.99930737 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,216.15 or 0.06978182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 94,853 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

