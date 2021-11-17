Mirrored Amazon Hits Market Capitalization of $20.47 Million (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $20.47 million and $25,088.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,620.13 or 0.06046426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00070044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00070299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00092940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,229.05 or 1.00595885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.71 or 0.07007766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 5,655 coins. The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Amazon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Amazon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

