Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Hits One Day Volume of $70,166.00

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $21.02 million and $70,166.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for approximately $152.57 or 0.00252670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00068272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00071434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00092304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,409.41 or 1.00045409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.89 or 0.06935653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 137,748 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.