Mirrored Netflix Price Up 4% Over Last Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for $690.90 or 0.01143513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $20.05 million and $40,176.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00069412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00070516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00093077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,377.20 or 0.99930737 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,216.15 or 0.06978182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 29,013 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

