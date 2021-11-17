Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $57.42 or 0.00095717 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $17.79 million and $27,716.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00068806 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00091845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,418.61 or 1.00711019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.21 or 0.06991270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 309,871 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

