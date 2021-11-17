Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CTO Sells $67,792.47 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MITK traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.63. 609,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $776.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79 and a beta of 0.30. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $23.29.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MITK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Mitek Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.