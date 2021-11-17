Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.05

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 56190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

