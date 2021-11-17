Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.05

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 56190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.63.
About Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY)
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
