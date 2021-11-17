Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $454.84

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $454.84 and traded as high as $467.02. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $453.50, with a volume of 1,516 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $451.45 and a 200-day moving average of $454.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $23.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.06 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 6.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 80.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.