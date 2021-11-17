Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Stock analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.42.

Shares of LNG traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.89. 1,104,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 108.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 235,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 122,243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 175.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

