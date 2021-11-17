Modefi Market Cap Reaches $16.50 Million (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Modefi has a market capitalization of $16.50 million and approximately $386,449.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00222755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,037,696 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

