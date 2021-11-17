Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Christopher Lyon Sells 3,457 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
MODN traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.09. 226,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,017. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.24. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $48.20.
Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MODN. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.
Model N Company Profile
Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.
