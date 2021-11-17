Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Christopher Lyon Sells 3,457 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MODN traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.09. 226,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,017. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.24. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $48.20.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Model N by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Model N by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,812,000 after buying an additional 503,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 37,137 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,866,000 after acquiring an additional 444,972 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,090,000 after acquiring an additional 212,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MODN. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.