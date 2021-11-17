ModiHost (AIM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $35,724.00

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 17th. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. ModiHost has a market cap of $202,665.41 and approximately $35,724.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00047957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.81 or 0.00220708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010717 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

